This week on social: What one Church leader learned about the Savior from “sea glass”

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to teach about the Spirit, new beginnings and the spirit of “ohana.”

As Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has come into contact with many people and cultures around the world, he has observed that each of God’s children is “unique and shaped by a distinctive set of experiences” but also has much in common.

In his recent address at BYU Education Week, he taught five messages that all of God’s children need to hear.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was once gifted with a necklace made from sea glass. Sea glass is created from pieces of broken or discarded glass that are tossed in the ocean and chemically processed until eventually they wash up on the shore as “something beautiful.”

“Jesus Christ does something similar to each of us, doesn’t He?” she wrote in a social media post. “He takes us, as broken or discarded as we may be or feel, and helps to turn us into something better.”

On Aug. 14, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the gift of the Holy Ghost in a short video he posted on his social media channels.

Elder Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will be the featured guests at a Face to Face for young adults on Sept. 12 titled “Ask, Seek, Knock.”

When Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, came back from Hawaii after giving a devotional at BYU–Hawaii, she felt an increased spirit of “ohana,” or family.

“We all have an innate need to belong — to be connected to other people,” she wrote in a social media post and described her increased desire to open her heart and her home to others.

In an Aug. 18 social media post, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described the purpose of the new visitors’ center at the Mesa Arizona Temple, which he recently dedicated. He expressed his hope that every person who comes and sees will understand that life has a purpose and come away hoping to fulfill his or her purpose.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared a story on Instagram of one ward’s Primary children supporting and helping one another in preparation for their baptisms.

“These children’s words of kindness and encouragement are a simple, pure witness of their willingness to bear one other’s burdens and comfort those that stand in need of comfort,” she wrote.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote a social media post about the importance of allowing children to work alongside parents, through service in the Church, in order to help them feel like active participants in the Lord’s vineyard.