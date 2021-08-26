How listening to his mother helped President Eyring #HearHim

One day in his youth, President Henry B. Eyring earned 10 cents and decided he wanted to go to the movies. He told his mother: “I am going to go to a movie. What do you think?”

“Oh, if you want to,” she replied. But he could tell from the look of disapproval on her face that she didn’t want him to go. So he didn’t.

“My mom was a wise woman, and her approval felt like I was getting approval from the Lord,” recalled President Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. “I feel that my mother was in touch with heaven, and hearing her felt like I was hearing Him.”

In the latest #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, Aug. 26, President Eyring said one way he hears the voice of the Lord is through those who are “in touch with heaven.”

President Eyring wrote that when he complained of things being hard, his mother would often say, “If you are on the right path, it will always be uphill.”

“In the same way that making wise choices takes an ‘uphill’ effort, in order to know God’s will I must be committed to do it. The words ‘Thy will be done’ (Matthew 6:10), written in the heart, are the window to revelation,” President Eyring said.

Following the pattern of Joseph’s Smith First Vision — study, ponder, pray, live the truth and seek more — and eliminating distraction are two other ways President Eyring said he strives to receive personal revelation.

“Receiving guidance from the Holy Ghost will take more than casual listening and reading. You will need to pray and work in faith to put the words of truth down into your heart. You must pray that God will bless you with His Spirit, that He will lead you into all truth and show you the right way,” he wrote in the blog post.

