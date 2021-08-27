This week on social: Brother Brad Wilcox’s advice for the return to Sunday meetings in the chapel

This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used social media to teach about service, the power of “just showing up” and God’s plan for His children.

In the latest video in the #HearHim series, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of how his mother and others who are “in touch with heaven” help him to hear the voice of the Lord. He shared the video on his social media pages.

#JustShowUp is Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon’s new life hashtag.

“Give the only thing that matters — the desire to show up,” she wrote in a social media post. “Then He will make up the rest.”

When Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and his wife, Sister Jayne Corbitt, visited the Salt Lake City Cemetery; they noticed markers at the tombstones of pioneers.

“President Russell M. Nelson recently called us all to increase our faith,” he wrote in a social media post. “Learning about the strong faith of those who went before us and endured hard things to the end helps me answer that call.”

“Most of us learn, as we get older, that life rarely goes according to plan — our plan, that is,” wrote Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

The “Master Creator” designs unique experiences for each of His children, and “it’s OK to let go and trust God and His timing.”

In a recent visit to the film set of the Book of Mormon Videos, Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace observed hundreds of people working behind the scenes, even though those who view the videos will only see the actors.

Life is no different, he wrote in a social media post. “Sometimes all you see is the handful of actors — yourself, people you know, or even strangers passing by. But who you don’t see are the myriad of angels and countless celestial allies, including the Savior of the world, working around the clock to make your life a beautiful production.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, told a story when her family was inspired to share their garden with their neighbors, an experience that taught her sons “the universal truth that the more we give, the more we receive.”

Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, gave a piece of advice to young people reluctant to return to gathering in chapels for Sunday worship: “Don’t just go back to church to be lifted. Go back to lift!”

He shared the story of an artist from Texas who exemplifies this principle by painting pictures for the members and missionaries in her ward, even though she is battling cancer.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham highlighted the accomplishments of Relief Society women around the world in a social media post, and expressed her gratitude for those sisters who are “serving and lifting those around you like the Savior would.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared a graphic from the Friend about ways children can protect themselves.