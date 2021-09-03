This week on social: Two women leaders share key principles of ministering to others

On social media this week, two women leaders posted about ways to offer Christlike service and shared stories illustrating the principles.

In a new Church video, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, retold an experience she had as she followed an impression to put her phone away while waiting in line.

The video, which she shared on her social media channels, draws from her April 2021 general conference address titled “Eyes to See.”

“Through the power of the Holy Ghost,” she said in the video, “Christ will enable us to see ourselves and see others as He does.”

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, explained that serving as the Savior did does not need to be “over the top and grandiose.” Children can help minister to those around them through simple acts of kindness, as shown in a story in the Sept. 2021 edition of The Friend magazine.