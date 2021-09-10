Watch the Tabernacle Choir special ‘9/11, Coming Together’

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will present a 30-minute special titled “9/11, Coming Together” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 8:46 a.m. MDT — symbolizing the time of the first plane crash in to the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The program will be hosted by Jane Clayson Johnson, a Latter-day Saint television journalist who co-anchored the CBS News early morning show in New York City as the events of 9/11 unfolded.

“Having had a front-row seat as a news commentator, it is an honor for me to be part of this ‘Coming Together’ special commemorating human kindness during the tragedy of 9/11,” said Johnson in a choir release. “In a way, this special parallels the challenges in today’s world and reminds us that embracing each other with love and respect can help heal the human heart.”

The commemorative musical program of remembrance will include uplifting and inspiring music selections gathered from the choir and orchestra’s previous broadcasts and concerts. Interwoven with the music and narration will be commentary from individuals around the world as they remember the impact of 9/11 for everyone, everywhere, the release noted.

“9/11, Coming Together” will air on the Choir’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, TheTabernacleChoir.org website, as well as Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and the BYUtv mobile app.

The program will also be broadcast that day at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. MDT on BYUtv and BYUtv.org.