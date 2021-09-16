Watch: Elder Andersen teaches how to stay true to the Savior after ‘savoring the precious fruit’ of the gospel

The Savior Jesus Christ compared good fruit to things of eternal worth and encouraged His followers to gather “fruit unto life eternal,” said Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In a new Church video — titled “The Fruit That Is Most Desirable” and released on Thursday, Sept. 16 — Elder Andersen uses Lehi’s dream of the tree of life to teach the importance of staying true and faithful to the Savior after experiencing the fruit of His restored gospel.

The video includes footage from Elder Andersen’s October 2019 general conference talk “Fruit,” the Book of Mormon Videos series and personal stories of individuals who rediscovered their faith after losing spiritual direction.

“This precious fruit symbolizes the wondrous blessings of the Savior’s incomparable Atonement,” said Elder Andersen of the fruit Lehi partook after holding to an iron rod that led to a tree (see 1 Nephi 8).

Elder Andersen continued: “As we have all learned, even after savoring the precious fruit of the restored gospel, staying true and faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ is still not easily done. We continue to face distractions and deceptions, confusion and commotion, enticements and temptations that attempt to pull our hearts away from the Savior and the joys and beauties we have experienced in following Him.”

One man in the video compared feeling the Spirit again after falling away as finally tasting fruit, other food or water after having gone without and yearning for it.

“It was a flood, it was a rush of pure joy and happiness, and that the Atonement [of Jesus Christ] is real,” he said. “I did fall away a little bit, I let myself slide. But through the Atonement, I could come back.”

After reading various opinions about the Church and the Savior, one woman said she began feeling confused. She had friends questioning the Church and knew she had to make a decision.

She read in the New Testament where many of the Savior’s disciples left and He said to the Twelve, “Will ye also go away?” (John 6:67).

“When I heard that in my mind,” she said, “it hit me so hard, like He was saying it to me: ‘Will you also go away?’” Peter’s answer — ”Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life” — became her answer.

Elder Andersen counseled: “Although we need not fear, we are to be on guard. At times, little things can upend our spiritual balance. Please don’t allow your questions, the insults of others, faithless friends, or unfortunate mistakes and disappointments to turn you away from the sweet, pure and soul-satisfying blessings that come from the precious fruit of the tree.

“Keep your eyes and your hearts centered on the Savior Jesus Christ and the eternal joy that comes only through Him.”