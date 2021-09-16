How to watch the 2021 Church Music Festival

The 2021 Church Music Festival — an annual concert highlighting original Church music and lyrics submitted by members worldwide — will be streamed Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. MDT on the Church’s broadcast page.

The 90-minute concert, recorded in the Tabernacle on Temple Square, will feature original award-winning works from the 2019 and 2020 Church Music Submissions, including anthems, youth music and hymn arrangements for choir, instrumentalists and vocal soloists.

The annual Church Music Submission was established to encourage the development of musical talent and bring new musical works to light, according to its website. The yearly submission deadline is Nov. 1 and participants may submit up to three works per year, each of which must be in a different category.

A recording of the festival will be archived on Gospel Media Library for on-demand viewing. Sheet music from this concert will be made available to download for free at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/music/library/submitted-music-2012-present.

