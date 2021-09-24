This week on social: ‘The bullseye of the gospel of Jesus Christ’

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media pages to share messages about preparing for general conference, women and the priesthood, and finding commonality with those who are different.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, found herself hiking recently with a rock in her shoe. “Too impatient” to stop and remove it, she walked on it for a while, until she remembered her own counsel from her general conference talk in October 2020 to “slow down and focus on what needed to change.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a tweet about the two great commandments, calling them the “bullseye of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

When we meet the Savior at the judgment bar, we will account for how we lived the two great commandments.

Did we truly seek God and love Him?

Did we love our families, friends, and neighbors?

Love God, love others. This is the bullseye of the gospel of Jesus Christ. — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) September 19, 2021

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared her thoughts about what to do to “build common cause with people who are very different from you.”

“We can be unified in the gospel of Jesus Christ even if we are very different from each other,” she wrote in her post. “But it’s much easier to say than to do.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund shared his three “secrets” to getting the most out of general conference: Preparing ahead of time, avoiding the temptation to sleep by having a good snack on hand, and making a record of the “prophets’, seers’, and revelators’ warnings, blessings, and things you should do.”

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, highlighted the efforts of Relief Society members in French Polynesia in a social media post. She shared a link to Church Newsroom’s Relief Society in Action page.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and his wife recently received an impression that they needed to move from their home of 32 years.

Although such a change will be difficult for them, they “look forward to the future with great faith” and are confident that “the Lord will go with us and help us in this new adventure.”

In a social media post, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, echoed the words of Sister Eubank, who recently spoke about women and the priesthood.

The power of the priesthood, which is God’s power, Sister Aburto said, is “something we can all draw from, regardless of our marital or familial status.”