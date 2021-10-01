This week on social: President Ballard teaches about what will matter most to the Lord during final judgment

During the final judgment, wrote President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in a social media post, the Lord will care less about the “number of meetings we attend, the number of meetings we conducted or all the visits we made.

“Instead, the Lord will be deeply appreciative of those seeking and helping others along the covenant path.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, explained what it means to her to sustain President Russell M. Nelson and the Apostles.

“I am praying for them as they prepare to speak to the world,” she wrote.

Sister Craig also shared a video on Instagram of the story of a woman named Amber who “is learning that when we turn to God with our whole hearts … we can feel peace in our personal storms.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video of an 18-month-old child who has memorized the name and face of each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Even though it may be unlikely for children to sit perfectly still for 10 hours of conference messages, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson wrote, “We can teach them simple principles such as learning by the Spirit and modern-day revelation.”

She shared a conference notebook of activities for children in her stories.

President Johnson also shared about her recent visit to Nauvoo with Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and her reflections there about her pioneer ancestors.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, recently returned from an assignment to Italy. In a social media post, he shared an experience he had there while speaking at a Sunday worship service.

“You may not realize that your ‘everyday’ efforts are contributing to ‘extraordinary’ outcomes — but they do!” Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham wrote in a social media post about her visit to Nauvoo with President Johnson.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on what it would be like if the Savior visited one’s ward, branch or home today in a social media post.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, visited the set of the Book of Mormon Videos and spoke with two of the actors about their testimonies of Jesus Christ.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a video of a conversation she had with a young woman about prayer.