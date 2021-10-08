Apply to be in the Nauvoo and British pageants happening summer 2022

The Nauvoo and British pageants — both being held in Nauvoo, Illinois, summer 2022 — are seeking individuals and families to participate in various aspects of the pageant.

In addition to family cast members, volunteers are needed for several support positions, such as costuming, family support, food services, security, maintenance and work crew.

“We’ve had to postpone the pageant for two years due to COVID, while simultaneously many other pageants have been discontinued,” said Alan Gudmundson, the pageant president, in a recent article on Church Newsroom. “Consequently, many people are surprised to learn that these two pageants are continuing, along with many additional activities in Nauvoo.

“Preparations for the Nauvoo and British pageants are ongoing, and now is the time to apply if you would like to participate.”

Applications for cast members and volunteers for summer 2022 are due by Oct. 31. The pageants will run from July 5 to July 30, 2022, on Tuesday through Saturday evenings.

Families participate in the Nauvoo Pageant in Nauvoo, Illinois. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Nauvoo Pageant, “A Tribute to Joseph Smith,” was commissioned in 2004 under the direction and supervision of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to commemorate the 200th birthday of the Prophet Joseph Smith in 2005. It emphasizes the joy of the early Latter-day Saints as they followed the Prophet, built a temple and learned to live the gospel of Jesus Christ through their faith, sacrifice and courage.

The British Pageant, “Truth Will Prevail,” tells the history of early converts to the Church in the British Isles and their struggles and triumphs. The devotion and sacrifice of 19th-century British Church members, as well as their faith in Jesus Christ, helped make possible the flourishing religious community that later was established in Nauvoo.

The pageants are performed every other night on an alternating basis, and families play an integral part in both, as well as other activities. “The pageant experience is not just about a production or portraying Saints in Nauvoo; it’s about becoming Saints by practicing principles of the restored gospel,” Gudmundson said.

Families participate in the British Pageant in Nauvoo, Illinois. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There are five family casts, consisting of about 120 people each, according to the article. “These families prepare spiritually prior to their service and are set apart as ‘special representatives of the Church of Jesus Christ for the duration of the pageant,’” Gudmundson explained.

Those selected will spend one week rehearsing for the pageants, hosting pre-show activities and greeting thousands of guests who come each night. The following week, in addition to rehearsals and performances, cast members will have some free time to visit historical sites, participate in temple sessions and scheduled baptism trips, enjoy other cast activities and join in a testimony meeting.

Families provide their own transportation, lodging and meals.

For more information, visit nauvoopageant.org or read the full Church Newsroom article.