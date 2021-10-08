This week on social: What general conference speakers shared after their talks

Last weekend during general conference, members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general leaders shared videos, pictures and excerpts following their general conference addresses.

Saturday morning

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency

Saturday afternoon

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Saturday evening

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency

Sunday morning

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church

Sunday afternoon

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church

Following general conference, Elder Andersen posted a game created by his daughter for their family to help them revisit some of the messages from conference. “Because I consider you to be like family, I enjoy sharing it with you every conference as well,” he said.

On Oct. 6, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham created a social media post informing her followers that the general conference talks were available online in English and expressed her excitement to study them.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the closing prayer for the Saturday morning session. In a social media post, she described her experience preparing for and giving the prayer.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote a social media post about her feelings during a recent virtual visit with sisters, leaders, children and youth in Russia and Ukraine.

The Primary general presidency visited the set of Book of Mormon Videos, where the portrayal of the visit of ministering angels to children who were gathered around the Savior was being filmed.

“The Spirit was tangible as children and their families were open and ready to receive a witness of that sacred event,” Sister Porter wrote in a social media post.

President Johnson was reminded of the words of the Savior: “Whoso repenteth and cometh unto me as a little child, him will I receive, for of such is the kingdom of God” (3 Nephi 9:22).

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, wrote a social media post about one woman’s experience with family scripture study using “Come, Follow Me.” “Her family moved from concern to power, from challenges and trials to deliverance, from the influence of the adversary to the influence of God and the Savior.”