Silicon Slopes attendees, other volunteers package 1 million meals for Utah Food Bank

Volunteers gathered at the Salt Palace Convention Center this week as part of the Silicon Slopes Summit to package 1 million meals to help feed Utah residents facing hunger.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area, was among the volunteers on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“That’s who we are. That’s what the gospel of Jesus Christ is all about,” Elder Pearson told Newsroom. “It’s serving as the Savior would serve and being aware of and willing to address the needs of others where we can. …

“These great events bring awareness to the global problem, but there are people all around us who just need more love, more help and a little bit of support. And hopefully, this draws us closer to that.”

Silicon Summit Serves collaborated with several nonprofits, including Hunger Fight, JustServe, Latter-day Saint Charities and Silicon Slopes, to organize the two-day volunteer service project during the annual technology summit.

Utah Food Bank, located in Salt Lake City, will distribute the food aid to children and families throughout the state.

Kasey Yardley, director of account development for Brainstorm, one of the technology companies associated with Silicon Slopes, said, “It’s part of our culture to serve in our community and we think it’s really important to get out and help others.”

Andrea Leal was one of the volunteers who signed up through JustServe. “I really liked it. It was super fun, doing a family event together and knowing that we’re helping other people,” Leal said.

