This week on social: The metaphor President Nelson shared about how and where the Lord wants His children to live

On Oct. 17, President Russell M. Nelson delivered a message to Latter-day Saints in Oklahoma and Kansas, the “heartland” of the United States.

“Their geographic location is a metaphor for how, and where, the Lord wants us to live — in the center of His covenant path and in the center of our temple covenants,” he wrote in a social media post. “He also wants us to understand the central core of His doctrine and message, which is why He has given us the gift of the Book of Mormon.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles advised against viewing those who think and behave differently as enemies, or the “bad guys.”

The gospel of Jesus Christ, he said, “teaches that we are not enemies, but are of one divine and eternal family; sons and daughters of a loving Heavenly Father.”

As Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple with leaders and friends, he was reminded of “how much we learn from each other” and invited his social media followers to nurture hope and understanding as a “community of neighbors.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote a social media post about the way that meager efforts and offerings to the Lord become “holy things” as He touches them and uses them to bless others.

In the latest video in the #HearHim series, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described his experience as a young man receiving revelation regarding his mission call by turning to the scriptures.

On Oct. 16, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham posted about World Food Day as the Relief Society is working with Latter-day Saint Charities to help improve child nutrition throughout the world.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister Susan H. Porter and Sister Amy A. Wright, each shared the new YouTube channel created specifically for children by the Church.

“We hope this new resource for children will bless them with a confirmation that their Heavenly Father knows and loves them,” President Johnson wrote.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund shared a video of a conversation he had with Trey Stewart, a newly returned missionary and basketball player who was sent home from his mission at the beginning of the pandemic because of his asthma.

“For Trey, a feeling persisted to see his stake president and find a way to continue serving.”