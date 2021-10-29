This week on social: 4 Apostles share insights from their recent international ministries

Four members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Quentin L. Cook — posted on social media this week about their international travels.

Elder Holland recently traveled to England and Scotland. A former missionary in Great Britain, he reflected on his feelings as a young missionary in a social media post.

President Ballard and Elder Cook also traveled to Great Britain with Elder Holland and served full-time missions there.

Elder Cook and Elder Holland, who served together as mission companions, visited the banks of the River Ribble where they first met in January 1961.

President Ballard visited two locations in England that played a significant role in the strengthening of his testimony during his time as a young missionary.

“As followers of Christ, our testimonies of Him and His divine mission will be strengthened bit by bit each day as we commit to follow Him and live His gospel,” he wrote in a social media post.

Earlier in his visit, President Ballard traveled to Tranent, Scotland, and Liverpool, England, where he reflected on his pioneer ancestors and the earliest Latter-day Saints from Great Britain.

“It is a pleasure to gather anywhere around the globe in the name of Christ, but to have the opportunity to do so in Jordan was remarkable,” Elder Bednar wrote of his first visit as an Apostle to the “sacred biblical land.”

Elder Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, also recently traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There, they visited the Women’s Pavilion at the Dubai Expo2020, a newly opened exhibit that focuses on the impact women make in the world.

In the Asia area’s largest ever virtual Church meeting, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham taught about the importance of a life centered on Jesus Christ.

“Focusing on the Savior can help us avoid the distractions of the world, stop thinking that we are worth less than we are, and eliminate contention from our lives.”

“Being intentional about creating traditions and memories is just one way we can lift and bless others,” Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote. She shared the recipe for one of her favorite fall traditions — pumpkin waffles.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, also shared a food tradition: A Nicaraguan dish called “nacatamal.” As part of the Relief Society general presidency’s efforts with Latter-day Saint Charities to help improve child nutrition throughout the world, Sister Aburto wrote that “while all countries and cultures enjoy different foods, the general guidelines for healthy eating are very similar.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, received more than 2,600 responses from Church members describing the blessings they have received from using the correct name of the Church. He shared these responses in an Ensign article and in a social media post.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson expressed her love for Primary songs and how they “teach eternal truths and invite the Spirit.”

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about how the love of the Lord and His temples can be shared with children of all ages.

“We can be sure that no matter what choices they make in their lives, they will know of our deep love for them and for the blessings our Heavenly Father offers to us in His holy temples,” she said in the post.

On Oct. 22, Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace offered insight into Doctrine and Covenants 121 and wrote that “if you are feeling trapped in your own personal Liberty Jail, please know that the Lord is intensely mindful of you and your circumstances.”

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, told of the personal blessings he has received from visiting the temple throughout his life, in conjunction with Doctrine and Covenants 124.