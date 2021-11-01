See the 10 U.S. locations where Giving Machines open this month, including 3 new cities for 2021

Nashville, Oakland and Kansas City are the new locations for Light The World Giving Machines across the United States this year, with the initiative’s 10 locations for 2021 to begin opening this month.

Organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the annual effort features well-recognized, red Giving Machines where individuals can donation to dozens of local and global charity organizations during the Christmas season. This year’s initiative is named “Light The World With Love.”

Beginning at various times in November and running through Jan. 1, the machines will be featured at the following locations:

A girl looks at the many options available for purchase in a Giving Machine in Gilbert, Arizona. Gilbert is one of 10 locations this year where donations can be made during the Christmas season. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Las Vegas, Nevada — the Downtown Summerlin Mall, beginning Nov. 3

Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 18

Honolulu, Hawaii — Pearlridge Center, Nov. 20

Orem, Utah — University Place, Nov. 23

Salt Lake City, Utah — City Creek Center, Nov. 24

Oakland, California — Temple Hill, Nov. 27

Gilbert, Arizona — Water Tower Plaza, Nov. 29

Denver, Colorado — Writer Square, Nov. 30

Kansas City, Missouri — Crown Center, Nov. 30

New York City, New York — Manhattan New York Temple, Nov. 30

The Giving Machines provide service with a twist — rather than producing a product following a purchase, the vending-type machines allow an individual to make charitable donations.

Each machine features “items” available through global and local charities, including food, clean water, health-care services, shelter, bedding, skills training and educational supplies. The initiatives ever-popular agricultural offerings — donations of chickens, goats, pigs and beehives — are also available.

Global charities include CARE, Church World Service, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF and WaterAid. More than 40 local charity partners are also participating.

As in the past, 100% of all donations go directly to each participating charitable organization, with the Church covering all expenses, including credit card transaction fees.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and precautions last year, the Giving Machines were not made available to the public during the 2020 Christmas season.

More information about the Giving Machines and the Light the World initiative will be available at LightTheWorld.org beginning Nov. 18.