Fast day was moved from Thursday to Sunday 125 years ago. Here are 8 quotes about fasting

In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today, one Sabbath day each month — typically the first — is set aside for the purpose of fasting.

Members of the Church go without food and water for two consecutive meals in a 24-hour period and then contribute the money that would have been spent for that food to those in need.

Elder L. Tom Perry, a late member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught that the law of the fast has three purposes: “First, it provides assistance to the needy through the contribution of fast offerings, consisting of the value of meals from which we abstain. Second, a fast is beneficial to us physically. Third, it is to increase humility and spirituality on the part of each individual.”

In the early days of the Church, fast day was usually held on Thursday. It was moved to Sunday in 1896.

Change of fast day to Sunday

In an October 1985 general conference talk titled “Fast Day,” Elder Howard W. Hunter, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, explained the history of this change. Though it is unknown when fasting was adopted in the Church as a regular observance, “there are records that indicate that some fast meetings were held in the Kirtland Temple on the first Thursday of each month in the year 1836,” he said.

He noted that special fast days for various purposes were held during the exodus from Nauvoo, and after the Saints arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, some fasts were held on the first Thursday of the month. During these trying times, caring for the poor became associated with fast day and donations became known as fast offerings, which were brought to the monthly fast meetings.

“In the early days when the membership of the Church was small, the holding of fast day on Thursday was not a problem,” Elder Hunter said, “but as time went on it caused employees to take time from their work to attend fast meeting, merchants had to close their businesses, and many other difficulties resulted from weekday observance.”

A decision was made by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1896 that the monthly fast meeting should be held on the first Sunday of each month. The first Sunday of December 1896 was the date set for that change.

In light of the 125th anniversary this year of fast day being moved to Sunday, here are eight quotes from Church leaders about fasting:

1. Remember the supreme sacrifice of the Savior

“The doctrine of fasting is ancient. It has been practiced by biblical heroes from the earliest days. Moses, David, Ezra, Nehemiah, Esther, Isaiah, Daniel, Joel and many others fasted and preached of fasting. Through Isaiah’s writings, the Lord said: ‘Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free?’ (Isaiah 58:6) …

“How do we fast? Two meals or a period of 24 hours is customary. But you decide what would constitute a sacrifice for you, as you remember the supreme sacrifice the Savior made for you. … I know that He will respond to the pleadings of His people.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, “Opening the Heavens for Help,” April 2020 general conference

2. ‘A great promise’ of fasting

“We do not know all the reasons why Jesus Christ went into the wilderness to fast and to pray. But we know at least one of the effects: The Savior completely resisted Satan’s temptations to misuse His divine power.

“The brief time we fast every month and the small amount we offer for the poor may give us only a small part of the change in our natures to have no more desire to do evil. But there is a great promise, even as we do all that we reasonably can to pray, to fast and to donate for those in need: ‘Then shall thy light break forth as the morning, and thine health shall spring forth speedily: and thy righteousness shall go before thee; the glory of the Lord shall be thy rearward. Then shalt thou call, and the Lord shall answer; thou shalt cry, and he shall say, Here I am’ (Isaiah 58:8-9).”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, “Is Not This the Fast That I Have Chosen?” April 2015 general conference

3. Cherish this ‘sacred privilege’

“I bear witness of the miracles, both spiritual and temporal, that come to those who live the law of the fast. I bear witness of the miracles that have come to me. Truly, as Isaiah recorded, I have cried out in the fast more than once, and truly God has responded, ‘Here I am.’ Cherish that sacred privilege at least monthly, and be as generous as circumstances permit in your fast offering and other humanitarian, educational and missionary contributions. I promise that God will be generous to you, and those who find relief at your hand will call your name blessed forever.”

— Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Are We Not All Beggars?” October 2014 general conference

4. Heed prophetic counsel

“Recently, living prophets have counseled us to ‘remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy,’ and to live the law of the fast. Obedience to this prophetic counsel provides a way for us to be obedient to God’s commandment to love Him and our neighbor as we increase our faith in Jesus Christ and extend our hand to love and care for others.”

— Sister Carole M. Stephens, then first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, “If Ye Love Me, Keep My Commandments,” October 2015 general conference

5. Fasting helps us become more like the Savior

“Caring for the poor and needy is inherent in the ministry of the Savior. It is in everything He does. He reaches out to all and lifts us. His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. I invite each of us to become more like the Savior by caring for the poor and needy, by faithfully keeping the law of the fast, and by contributing a generous fast offering. I humbly testify that faithfully caring for the poor and needy is a reflection of spiritual maturity and will bless both the giver and the receiver.”

— Bishop Dean M. Davies, then second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, “The Law of the Fast: A Personal Responsibility to Care for the Poor and Needy,” October 2014 general conference

6. Fast with a purpose

“The purpose of our fast may be a very personal one. Fasting can help us overcome personal flaws and sins. It can help us overcome our weaknesses — help them become strengths. Fasting can help us become more humble, less prideful, less selfish, and more concerned about the needs of others. It can help us see more clearly our own mistakes and weaknesses and help us be less prone to criticize others. Or our fast may have a focus on a family challenge. A family fast might help increase love and appreciation among family members and reduce the amount of contention in the family, or we might fast as a couple to strengthen our marriage bonds.”

— Elder Carl B. Pratt, then a General Authority Seventy, “The Blessings of a Proper Fast,” October 2004 general conference

7. Without prayer, you’re simply going hungry

“Without prayer, fasting is not complete fasting; it’s simply going hungry. If we want our fasting to be more than just going without eating, we must lift our hearts, our minds and our voices in communion with our Heavenly Father. Fasting, coupled with mighty prayer, is powerful. It can fill our minds with the revelations of the Spirit. It can strengthen us against times of temptation.”

— Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, ”The Law of the Fast,” April 2001 general conference

8. Created by divine wisdom

“Think, my brethren, of what would happen if the principles of fast day and the fast offering were observed throughout the world. The hungry would be fed, the naked clothed, the homeless sheltered. … A new measure of concern and unselfishness would grow in the hearts of people everywhere. Can anyone doubt the divine wisdom that created this program which has blessed the people of this Church as well as many who are not members of the Church?”

— President Gordon B. Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency, “The State of the Church,” April 1991 general conference