Here’s how to experience Christmas on Temple Square this year

Opportunities to experience Christmas on Temple Square will abound this season, in spite of modifications made due to construction and the COVID-19 pandemic. Temple Square will be open to the public with displays and limited lights, with additional opportunities to participate virtually.

Kicking off the season is the musical presentation hosted by David Butler called “Witnesses of Christ,” a 50-minute tribute to Jesus Christ’s birth featuring the Truman Brothers, the Utah State University Chamber Singers and Daniel Beck. It will be broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. MST.

A new presentation called “Peace on Earth” will be projected on the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle and will use shadow graphics, narration and music to tell the story of the Nativity in a way that all ages will be able to enjoy.

On Dec. 5, the First Presidency will host the annual Christmas devotional broadcast, with music provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. The livestream of the event will be broadcast at 6 p.m. and there will be no public attendance this year.

Attendees at any events on Temple Square are required to wear masks and be vaccinated if in the eligible age categories.

Read more about Christmas on Temple Square at Church Newsroom.