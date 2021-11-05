This week on social: Elder Uchtdorf’s thoughts after the blessing of his great-grandchild

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took to social media this week to share messages about missionary work, service and the purpose of life.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained why he believes Benbow Farm in England is hallowed ground.

“You may not know of the special significance that Benbow Farm has in my life and in the history of the Church, but I can assure you it is immense,” he said in a social media post.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about his time with missionaries in England recently and expressed his gratitude for missionaries around the world.

“Sister Sharon Eubank and I will always remember the genuine love that the Saints have for one another in Cairo,” Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham wrote in a social media post following her visit to Cairo, Egypt.

President Bingham also shared about the importance of nutrition in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life as part of the Relief Society’s Child Nutrition program.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his reflections on “the grand purpose for our lives” after the blessing of his sixth great-grandchild.

After a few hours on the film set of Book of Mormon Videos, all three members of the Young Men general presidency had shoes caked with dust. Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the presidency, wrote about how President Steven J. Lund insisted on cleaning his counselors’ shoes and how it was “emblematic of the Savior’s admonition to serve.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson described how their family got creative to facilitate family councils with their three boys, and why they never called their family meetings “family councils.”

“The Lord is telling us that we must each seize the initiative and actively pursue learning throughout our lifetimes,” Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a social media post about new BYU–Hawaii President John (Keoni) S.K. Kauwe III.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a new Church-produced video that dramatizes her experience as a young woman feeding chickens with Elder L. Tom Perry.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video in which he extended an invitation to follow the counsel of President Russell M. Nelson and “make time for the Lord.”

After the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple dedication, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles bore witness to the strength and power from the Lord that is made available through temple ordinances.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared an insight from the first public miracle performed by Jesus Christ at the wedding feast in Cana, and posed a question to her social media followers: “How do you share your testimony of the Savior?”

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, explained in a social media post that “the true purpose of ‘Come, Follow Me’ is to help us dive deeply into the word of God,” and extended an invitation to take the time to read or click on every scripture reference while studying from the “Come, Follow Me” manual.