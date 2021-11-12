This week on social: Elder Uchtdorf shares 10 images of artwork and explains why art is important to him

President Russell M. Nelson posted on social media in honor of World Freedom Day. In his post, he wrote about a couple who provided leadership and support to Latter-day Saints in the former Czechoslovakia despite great personal risk and sacrifice.

“The perception that those who disagree with us or who behave or think differently are on the opposing side has probably accounted for as much human misery as anything else you could name or imagine,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote.

Art in any form can give a new perspective and show there is a greater purpose in life, he said, and shared 10 images of artwork.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon wrote about why she wants to be like glass after spending time with a gaffer, or glass blower.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, recently spoke in general conference about the reasons for membership, attendance and participation in the Savior’s restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He shared examples of those reasons in a social media post.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a social media post in honor of his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, and the 2021 Distinguished Public Service Award from the St. George chapter of the BYU Management Society that she recently received.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham posted about the proven benefits of women’s education, which include decreased mortality rates, healthier and more educated children and reduced inter-generational poverty.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in a Twitter post that “unity requires effort” and that discipleship to Jesus Christ should be placed above all other personal interests, viewpoints and priorities.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his recent travels to Brazil, his native country.

“To my friends in Brazil and everywhere, please remember to put the Lord first,” he wrote. “When we seek first the kingdom of God in our lives, everything seems to work better.”

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, expressed her gratitude for the lessons she learned as a teen about the beauty of God’s creations and hard work through gardening.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, reflected on the growth of temple-building in the Church and the blessings available to Heavenly Father’s children within the walls of a temple.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who grew up in the Pocatello, Idaho, area, shared images from the recent Pocatello Idaho Temple dedication in a social media post and testified that the temple is “literally the Lord’s home and His Spirit was there.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about her recent experience teaching Primary children in Brazil about tithing.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund recalled his grandson’s experience rescuing a friend from bullying on the elementary school playground years ago.