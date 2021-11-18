2021 Light the World Christmas initiative features new video, children’s service calendar

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched its annual Light the World initiative for Christmas 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 18. The initiative is themed “Light the World with Love” this year and features a calendar of daily service ideas that start on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and continues to Christmas Day on LightTheWorld.org.

New to the initiative this year is a separate children’s calendar to make the service ideas more accessible to family members of all ages, and a video of a modern Nativity.

“Jesus Christ is the light of the world,” Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, told Church Newsroom. “Those who follow Him live with light, joy and hope —even in dark times (John 8:12). As we remember His birth this Christmas season, let us also remember His exemplary life and the things He taught us.”

The initiative’s website and video are available in Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Download PDFs of “Light the World with Love” and “Light the World with Love for Children” service calendars.