This week on social: What President Nelson posted on World Kindness Day

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media channels this week to share messages about religious freedom, following the prophet and setting goals.

On Nov. 13, President Russell M. Nelson shared the words of the Savior in honor of World Kindness Day.

“Love one another; as I have loved you” (John 13:34).



On #WorldKindnessDay, the timeless words of Jesus Christ still show us how to heal the world. — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) November 13, 2021

“Far from being a weakness, reconciling adverse positions through respectful negotiation is a virtue,” President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, wrote in a social media post following his message at the Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious Liberty at the University of Virginia.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote a social media post about how Heavenly Father values diversity. She believes that ”different and unique gifts are bestowed upon us individually not only so that we can bless one another’s lives, but also so that we will need each other.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared the counsel that he gave to members of the Africa South Area that covers almost any difficult circumstance: “Choose to follow God’s living prophet.”

General Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham and her counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank, recently visited a refugee camp in northern Iraq. During their time there, they were reminded about how many people around the world who don’t have simple comforts such as a warm bed in a safe room.

As part of the Relief Society Child Nutrition Program, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared about access to clean water, “the healthy growth and development of children.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, taught the relationship between faith in Jesus Christ and receiving revelation in a social media post Nov. 17.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared an insight from the Book of Mormon story about the brother of Jared and the 16 stones he brought to the Lord.

“On the days when you feel ordinary, when you feel like your best maybe isn’t good enough, remember that God isn’t asking any of us to be perfect.”

On Nov. 14, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson asked her social media followers to share with her about what they do to help the children in their life know how much the Savior loves them.

Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, wrote a social media post about the goals set in the Children and Youth program and how they allow children and youth to learn how to receive personal revelation and how to exercise faith.

“Youth used to look at a book or manual and say, ‘What do they want me to do?’ Now we want them to look toward God and say, ‘What do YOU want me to do?’”