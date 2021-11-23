Giving Machines open around the United States for #LightTheWorld 2021

OREM, Utah — An enthusiastic crowd welcomed the opening of the iconic red Giving Machines in the west wing of University Place in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday night, Nov. 23. After a COVID-19 pandemic-caused pause last year, the popular way to donate to charitable causes is now back for the 2021 Christmas season.



“Let’s light the world!” sang the Bonner Family from a stage full of wrapped presents, garlands and decorated lighted Christmas trees. “The time is now to walk with Him in goodness,” they sang.

Then local dignitaries, charity sponsors and officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped unwrap the machines and made the first purchases.

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, helped his granddaughter buy chickens to go to a family in need in another country. He said it was an easy first choice.

“As a boy in Tonga, we ate chicken for Christmas. So I figured, someone could get three chickens — and it’s a good price, too,” he said.

Giving Machines have raised almost $9 million for charities since they first were unveiled in 2017. Elder Sikahema says that giving spirit is at the very essence of what it means to be a Christian.

“We encourage people to ‘light the world,’” said Elder Sikahema.

The Bonner Family sing during the annual Light The World initiative at the University Mall in Orem on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. This holiday season, 10 cities across the United States will host these unique vending-type machines, offering people a fun and memorable way to give and serve. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The large, rectangular and red Giving Machines are now well-recognized after several years. They are like a vending machine, where people can select a charitable item from dozens of local and global charity organizations. These include clean water, produce, meals, cooking supplies, eyeglasses, vaccines, skills training and educational supplies. The livestock options — like goats, pigs and chickens — are available again.

Global charities include CARE, Church World Service, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF and WaterAid. More than 40 local charity sponsors are also participating, and the initiative lasts through the Christmas season.

One hundred percent of all donations go directly to each charity, with the Church covering all expenses, including credit card transaction fees. In 2020, the Giving Machines were not open because of the global pandemic. But the year previously, they raised nearly $6.3 million for charity.

This year’s initiative is named “Light the World With Love.”

Giving machines are a unique way to serve others with the press of a button. Each machine is filled with a range of donations, everything from medical supplies to school kits to canned food. pic.twitter.com/DvVlRoJ2x9 — ComeUntoChrist.org (@ComeUntoChrist) November 19, 2021

Utah Valley Institute of Religion students will be staffing the Orem Giving Machines in the evenings. LaDean Gillman, the region administrative assistant for the institute, is encouraging the students to take a date when they go volunteer.

“It’s a perfect date, because they can come here to the mall and they will be serving others together,” she said.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Donors choose items at the Giving Machine in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Las Vegas, Nevada, Giving Machine was the first to open this season. It started taking donations on Nov. 3 at the Downtown Summerlin Mall.

Volunteers say it has been busy since, with several touching examples of people coming up to donate, including a 91-year-old man who invited his family to get a gift for his birthday by buying things for others, and two women who raised $1,000 through their book group and donated that.

A group of high school students from American Heritage Academy in Henderson, Nevada, also stopped by with $860 in proceeds from a school fundraiser.

“Our National Honor Society chapter sold ice cream at our fall festival to raise money to serve the community,” said Brooklynn Wirig. “We decided to donate the money to the Giving Machine this year. You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy a soccer ball and make someone really happy. Many of the students donated their own money in addition. It was an awesome experience for everyone.”

Her brother, Carter Wirig, added: “Who doesn’t love giving chickens away? I’m so grateful my school gave me the opportunity to visit the Giving Machine this year. I had a lot of fun serving with my friends.”

It surprised and pleased their head of school, Laurel Beckstead, who said the students made that decision on their own. “I’m very pleased to see how they took the lead to do service,” she said, adding how they chose the Giving Machine because they had confidence the proceeds from their donations would go 100% to those sponsor charities.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, center left, helps cut the ribbon to unwrap the Giving Machines with other local community and church leaders at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Credit: Screenshot from Facebook Live Video

The Giving Machine in Nashville, Tennessee, opened Thursday, Nov. 18, at Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL Nashville Predators hockey team. Longtime assistant coach and former NHL player Brent Peterson helped with the opening-day festivities.

“They’ve raised lots of money over the years, they do a great job and they really stepped it up a lot. There was music, and we had good speeches. Then we cut the ribbon, and we were one of the first to put the card in the slot,” he said.

This is the first time a Giving Machine has come to Nashville.

“They have some great charities and 100% of the money goes to the charities. It was cold for Nashville, but we had a good turnout. People had a great time. I even bought a goat,” said Peterson.

Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood said the kickoff event was humbling and emotionally overwhelming for her.

“It brought tears as individuals lined up in front of the Giving Machines to donate, demonstrating love for one another as they love themselves, such an overt expression of the human spirit. I am thankful to all that were responsible for this beautiful event,” she said.



Honolulu, Hawaii

Non-profit, government and Church officials assist with the ceremonial untying of a maile lei at the Giving Machines opening ceremony at Aiea’s Pearlridge Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Nov. 20, 2021. Those attending include Church member and State Sen. Bennette Misalucha, fifth from left; Jaime Green, wife of Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green, center front; Mufi Hannemann, center back; Elder Voi Taeoalii, Area Seventy, fifth from right; and and Pearlridge General Manager David Cianelli, fourth from right. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This year the Hawaii location for a Giving Machine is at Aiea’s Pearlridge Center in Honolulu. It opened on Saturday, Nov. 20. In 2019, it was at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie.

“We are so blessed and honored that Honolulu is one of 10 cities in the United States to have the Giving Machines, which are located at Pearlridge Center, one of the busiest shopping malls in Hawai’i,” said organizer Mufi Hannemann. “During this Christmas season, we encourage the people of our great state to share their aloha by making a donation to our four worthy, local non-profit organizations so they can help all of those in need.“



One of the non-profits includes the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands. Their divisional commander, Major Phil Lum, said they were honored to be a recipient of the Giving Machine fundraising initiative: “The needs of those in our island communities are great, and we are encouraged that the funds donated will keep hope marching on for those we serve Mahalo to Latter-day Saint Charities for making us a part of this project.”

Denver, Colorado

Giving Machines are attracting attention in Denver, Colorado, one day after opening on Nov. 22, 2021. Credit: Amy Johnson, for Church News

A Giving Machine opened on Monday, Nov. 22, at Writer’s Square on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver, Colorado.

“When we think about the opportunity that this incredible campaign gives, nonprofits that have long been established in our community get to make an amazing impact in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Charles Gilford, the chair of the Mayor’s Faith Council at the launch event.

Elder Frederick K. Balli Jr., an Area Seventy, said the Light the World initiative is an invitation to do as Jesus did, to serve in homes and communities around the world.

”We are delighted to have you all here,” said Elder Balli to the local nonprofit sponsors there to kick off the opening. “The love and the encouragement that you offer within our community is quite remarkable. We are so pleased to be able to work with you.“

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said he was honored that Denver would be participating again, after seeing the success of previous years and the difference the donations made for the community.

Upcoming locations

Mckinley and Madison Jespersen look over a vending machine during the annual Light The World initiative at the University Mall in Orem on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. This holiday season, 10 cities across the United States will host these unique vending machines, offering people a fun and memorable way to give and serve. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Salt Lake City location opens Wednesday, Nov. 24, with Oakland, California; Gilbert, Arizona; Kansas City, Missouri; and New York City opening in the coming days.

The New York City location was recently changed from the Manhattan New York Temple, where it has been in the past, to Rockefeller Center, which is expected to see a lot of visitors because of the iconic skating rink and Christmas tree.

Heidi and Patrick Meadows, from Holt, Missouri, hope to take their four children to the Giving Machines in Kansas City.

“We are so excited to have the Giving Machine come to Kansas City. Crown Center will be a great place for them, since so many people visit there from all around during the holidays,” said Heidi Meadows. “We hope to take our children so that they can be there to see and experience it with us. We want them to learn that giving is better than receiving.”

Here are the locations and opening dates for 2021 around the U.S. They will take donations through Jan. 1, 2022. For more details about sponsors or locations and how to donate without visiting a Giving Machine, visit churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world-2021/giving-machines.