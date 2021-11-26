This week on social: Church leaders share messages of gratitude

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed gratitude for blessings and shared teachings about the Savior on social media this week.

President Russell M. Nelson taught how gratitude strengthens hope in Christ in a social media post on Thanksgiving.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham shared some of the things she’s grateful for in an Instagram post and said that “no matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a fast-acting and long-lasting spiritual prescription.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about his Thanksgiving this year, which was spent at the Provo MTC packaging 375,000 meals for those in need alongside the missionaries.

Brother Brad R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, took to social media each day during the week leading up to Thanksgiving to express gratitude for seven different things, starting with books.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, has noticed how the Lord expresses displeasure in the scriptures when His children ‘confess not his hand in all things’ (Doctrine and Covenants 59:21). Brother Newman invited his social media followers to name some of their most precious blessings.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was given a “bilum bag” by friends in Papua, New Guinea, which is worn around the neck and is used to carry “precious” things. Sister Craven wrote about some of the things she carries close to her heart and gives her great joy.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared some of her reflections during her father’s funeral, and expressed her gratitude for angels, the plan of salvation, and a loving Father in Heaven and His Son.

“In the vernacular of today’s youth, we are to declare ourselves ‘all in,’” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in regards to commitment to Christ.

Despite the anger, contention and division that exist in the world today, personal peace is still possible through faith in Jesus Christ, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a social media post.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about how the teachings of Christ “lift us up” and “help us through life’s challenges.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson was reminded by a young granddaughter of the natural tendency to gather.

“This is gathering Israel — helping those around us feel God’s love for them and helping them know they belong,” she said.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon wrote a social media post about the sacred privilege to love and nurture others.

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared an insight from Doctrine and Covenants 133 as part of this week’s “Come, Follow Me” study. “The presence of the Lord in our lives is like the fire that makes the waters boil,” he wrote. “Our spiritual ‘molecules’ are heated by the Lord.”

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace wrote about a family tradition that builds faith in Jesus Christ and asked his followers to share their own faith-building traditions.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund testified of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and that “they do know your name, your face, your worries and pains, and especially your eternal potential. It is vast, and it is forever.”