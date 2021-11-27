Watch the virtual event Sunday to launch the Christmas season on Temple Square this year

“Witnesses of Christ,” a 50-minute tribute to the birth of Jesus Christ, will be broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. MST, kicking off Christmas on Temple Square this year.
The musical presentation will be hosted by author David Butler and include new arrangements of carols performed by Truman Brothers, the Utah State University Chamber Singers, Daniel Beck and others.
The event “will remind us that as we interrupt the ordinary rhythm of our lives for something holy, we also become witnesses of Jesus Christ’s divinity,” according to Church Newsroom.
The broadcast will be available for viewing after the event throughout the Christmas season.
Watch “Witnesses of Christ” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Church’s YouTube channel.