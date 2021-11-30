Download the #LightTheWorld daily service calendar for December 2021

This Christmas season, Latter-day Saints worldwide and their friends are invited to “Light the World with Love” by following the Savior’s example to help someone feel seen, included and cared for.

“Whether it’s a family member, a friend, a neighbor or someone you’ve never even met, together we can #LightTheWorld with love,” says the calendar of daily service ideas on LightTheWorld.org. This calendar offers some suggestions for how to start.

Daily service prompts begin on Nov. 30 with Giving Tuesday. Service ideas throughout December include showing love and appreciation, gathering with friends or family to watch “The Christ Child,” learning about an ancestor, inviting a friend to a Sunday worship service, saying “hi” to someone new, and sharing an inspirational story from your life.

Create a custom list of daily service prompts using the Become app. A calendar of daily service activities for children is available for download here.