‘A Christmas at the St. George Temple’ provides nightly opportunities for visitors to feel the Christmas spirit

The St. George Utah Temple Visitors’ Center has created a unique opportunity for visitors to celebrate this Christmas season.

Every evening this month until Dec. 23, the visitors’ center will be open for the public to attend “A Christmas at the St. George Temple,” which involves storytelling and musical performances designed for participants to feel the Christmas spirit and the love of the Savior.

Details of each day’s events, which are free of charge and open to all, can be found on the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center Facebook page, where a list of each storyteller and musical group has been provided.

In addition, children can get involved by finding the Nativities located throughout the visitors’ center, learning about the Nativity from the sister missionaries, and receiving a star with a sticker and a suggestion of a small act of service.

“We look forward to these special programs and believe many will feel the love of our Savior and will be touched by His spirit of truth by being here for story and music on one or more of these evenings,” said Elder Kent Tingey, director of the visitors’ center.

“The life-sized Nativity is set up and sits outside behind the plate glass window in the rear of the visitors’ center. The beauty of watching and hearing the Christ story with the lighted St. George Temple as a backdrop is simply inspiring and soul-touching.”