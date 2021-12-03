This week on social: How the Primary general presidency is participating in #LightTheWorld

Here’s what leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had to say on social media this week about religious freedom, gratitude and #LightTheWorld.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, met with 200 missionaries in person and also attended the baptism of their oldest great-grandchild.

“The experiences of last weekend have multiplied my feelings of gratitude for what the Lord provides to us,” he said in a social media post.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a new Church inspirational message video titled “Temptation Fades as We Seek Christ in Every Thought.” The narration for the video is based on his October 2020 general conference talk “Seek Christ in Every Thought.”

On a recent assignment to the Dominican Republic, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, got to hug a woman who she had met while serving as a young missionary there 37 years ago.

“Sometimes divine orchestration is more than just miraculous, it’s tender and meant just from Father to daughter to say, ‘Hey, what you did mattered, especially to Me,’” she wrote in a social media post.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted the Spanish translation of a post created one week prior about the personal peace that comes through Jesus Christ.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted about the #LightTheWorld service calendar for children on Nov. 30.

“What could you do today to serve someone or to help a child give service?” she asked her social media followers.

On Dec. 1, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared three things she loves about her grandchildren in conjunction with the #LightTheWorld calendar for children prompt.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, invited her social media followers to take a few extra minutes today to show their children “The Christ Child” video on Dec. 3.

“(‘The Christ Child’) video is full of beautiful symbolism and historical accuracy. As we better understand the historical details of Christ’s birth, we gain a greater appreciation of His divine mission,” Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles affirmed the eternal human dignity of each person as a beloved child of God and also the right to exercise moral agency: “The right of choice to live our lives according to the truth as we understand it.”

As part of the Relief Society’s Child Nutrition program, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham posted several principles of safe food preparation.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, created a social media post about proper handwashing and how the Relief Society and Latter-day Saint Charities are working to help children and families have access to clean water and soap.