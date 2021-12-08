LightTheWorld calendar for children: How it can help strengthen important relationships

A Light the World calendar specifically created for children is new this year. Every act of kindness provided is intended to not only be a blessing to those they serve but also to the children themselves as they experience the joy of serving others in Christ’s name.

We invite you to consider how the Light the World calendar can be used in your home, as well as in Primary, to inspire children to follow in the footsteps of the Savior and strengthen the following important relationships in their lives.

Draw closer to Heavenly Father and the Savior

Our precious children are each beloved sons and daughters of God who come to this earth filled with the light of Christ. They naturally feel God’s love for others and have an innate desire to be kind. This is the essence of their divine nature. As we serve together, we can help children understand that the love they feel for one another is a gift from God. As we do so, children will also come to know that their Heavenly Father and Savior love them dearly and that they are precious in Their sight.

The Primary general presidency members are President Camille N. Johnson, center; Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor, left; and Sister Amy Wright, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Seek to recognize how the Holy Ghost speaks to them

The Light the World calendar is filled with wonderful prompts for service ideas. This provides a marvelous opportunity to help children prayerfully learn how to seek revelation, recognize how the Holy Ghost speaks to them, and then act on the inspiration they receive.

Counsel together with family

Every family is unique, which means that each family may approach the invitation to light the world differently. One principle that can work for all families, however, is to counsel together. The Light the World initiative provides an easy, fun approach for family councils — formal or informal — as together you consider what you can do to serve others. This is another wonderful occasion where children are invited to seek and recognize the guiding influence of the Holy Ghost in their lives, and in addition feel that they are an important part of their family with insight and inspiration to share.

Connect with your community

Children quilt together. Children are invited to participate in #LightTheWorld this year with their own calendar of daily service ideas. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Most people desire to help others; often, they just need an invitation. As children serve throughout their community, they can share the light of Christ by inviting their friends to serve with them. Matthew 5:16 reminds us to, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (emphasis added). As we love, share and invite all to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ, we are fulfilling part of our baptismal covenant.

We pray that you may feel an added portion of the love of our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ as you serve others this month and always, for “when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mosiah 2:17).