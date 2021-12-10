This week on social: Brother Brad R. Wilcox and Dallyn Vail Bayles sing together as part of #LightTheWorld

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media channels this week to share messages about Christmas, the gray areas of life and setting goals.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund shared a video of a conversation he had with professional actor and singer Dallyn Vail Bayles about his most important piece of advice for young people hoping for success in life.

As part of the #LightTheWorld prompt of the day to invite someone to a performance, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a video of him singing “High on the Mountaintop” with Bayles.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles revisited the “fourth floor, last door” conversion experience of his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, and shared how two of their grandchildren have had recent “fourth floor, last door” experiences of their own.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited his social media followers to “examine your goals and determine which ones will allow you to fulfill family obligations, keep you on your covenant pathway, and allow you to have the joy the Lord wants for you.”

On Dec. 6, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, in conjunction with the #LightTheWorld children’s calendar prompt for the day, reflected on a “magic memory” from a past Christmas season she began in chemotherapy.

Following her message at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the video from the devotional of her 6-year-old granddaughter Scarlett playing the violin.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also shared an excerpt from his Christmas devotional message in Spanish and English after the devotional.

“Just like my earthly father, I know that I will not be able to hold that little baby Jesus in my arms, but I know, just as well as Simeon knew, that that baby was the Son of God,” he said.

“To have the spirit of Christmas, we must try to love as He loved. His words to you and to me are ‘Love one another, as I have loved you,’” President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said in a social media post following the Christmas devotional.

Sister Craig, Elder Renlund and President Eyring each shared a livestream of their messages during the devotional.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that the way to chart the course to becoming a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ is through making time for the Lord every day.

During a Face to Face event for young adults earlier this year, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, were asked about how to navigate through the gray areas of life. He shared a video of his wife’s response.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote about the need to teach children to care for their teeth.

On Dec. 9, Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about the faith and devotion of her great-grandmother, who sailed from England to America to gather with the Saints in Utah.

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, wrote about his experience with his 12-year-old granddaughter and the Articles of Faith.