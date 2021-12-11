Scott Taylor: How a Santa suit helped me appreciate a journey, gratitude and Christmas ‘presence’

Mom called several weeks prior to Christmas 1997, wondering if she could help get all five of us siblings and our families home to Colorado for the holidays. Dad, then 63, was in his fourth year of battling soft tissue sarcoma, a rare cancer for adults, and she thought this might be the last Christmas for all of us to be together.

That invitation, journey and makeshift reunion resulted in memories and learnings about giving, receiving and bonding.

Thanks in part to a Santa suit.

We found a late Christmas afternoon flight from Salt Lake City to Denver and opted to travel in style — holiday-style. I dressed up in a Santa suit and beard we owned, my wife joined in as Mrs. Claus, and our four children — ages 2 to 14 — donned reindeer headbands for the ride from our Provo home to the airport. I’m sure we were quite the sight on the interstate highway — two heads sporting Santa-like stocking caps and four smaller heads adorned with upright felt antlers.

The Santa act continued in the airport as we checked in — something that probably wouldn’t fly in today’s era of increased airport security. My carry-on was a cloth bag filled with candy I offered to passers-by while we waited at the gate.

Carole Taylor and Bob Taylor are Scott Taylor’s parents. Bob Taylor was battling soft tissue sarcoma, a rare cancer for adults, in 1997 when Carole Taylor asked if her all five of children and their families could be home for Christmas. Credit: Taylor family photo

We met up with my brother and his family, who flew in from Portland to join us en route to Denver, where his in-laws would pick us up in a couple of SUVs and transport us north to our home in Fort Collins.

Once on the plane, flight attendants wanted photos with this jolly old soul on their Christmas flight. And the candy distribution continued upon arrival at Denver International Airport.

While I handed out candy at DIA, my wife directed me to a child standing behind me, trying to get my attention. This red-headed, freckled-face boy about 6 years old only wanted me to tell me “thanks” — for the candy and the gifts of that day.

In that moment, I was consumed in a spiritual moment, having witnessed simple, genuine and childlike gratitude, expressed with no hopes of anything in return — not another piece of candy, a promise or a return compliment.

Pulling up late that night at the Fort Collins home my siblings and I grew up in, we agreed “Santa” would go in first, waving a set of jingle bells. Two younger brothers and my sister had been home for several days already — we were to be the surprise completion to the family gathering in its entirety.

Dad was resting on a family room couch, with Mom and everyone else knowing what was coming. I ho-ho-hoed my way in through the front door into the family room.

“Bob Taylor — have you been a good boy this year?” I called out, sitting for a moment on the couch beside my thin-from-chemotherapy father. “Santa has brought a surprise for you!”

Soon, the family room was filled — with more children and grandchildren as well as with tears, greetings, hugs and laughter. For several days, we basked in the time together — visiting, reminiscing, playing games, solidifying family bonds and making more memories.

Carole Taylor and Bob Taylor, center, with their five children, including Scott Taylor, far left, in 1978. The family re-created the photo in 1997. Credit: Taylor family photo

We can’t find any photos of Santa’s unexpected visit to my dad that Christmas night in 1997 — this was long before anyone and everyone had a cellphone camera at hand. We did take lots of photos during our stay, including a re-creation of a family portrait taken in late 1978, just prior to my departure on a full-time mission.

As I reflect on the memories of that trip nearly a quarter-century ago, I realized how I learned to enjoy the journey and understand true gratitude. But you don’t have to wear a Santa suit to have fun, to reach out and engage with others.

I also realized that a surprise family reunion is as treasured and fulfilling as one that is planned and choreographed for months. But you don’t need to have a Santa suit to create the surprise.

And I realized that Christmas is much more about the “presence” than the presents, especially when you’re with family. And while a Santa suit may lead to thoughts of gifts, you don’t need one to enjoy the presence.

After that wonderful Christmas, we came together again in Colorado over a holiday several months later — for the funeral of my father, who died a few days before Easter 1998. We mourned his passing, we celebrated his mortal life, and we held fast to the eternal understandings of and gratitude for the Savior’s gospel, His doctrine and the temple.

I enjoyed the journey driving to Colorado with a brother and sister — we talked, we laughed, we cried. Our family’s extended gathering for the Saturday funeral and Easter Sunday was as unexpected as his passing. And while we missed our father’s mortal presence, we were the beneficiaries of special witnesses and confirmations while thinking and speaking of being present together after death. Come to think of it now, you don’t need a Santa suit to enjoy the journey, experience gratitude and giving, or appreciate presence. No, it was just a vehicle 24 years ago to help me learn and experience.