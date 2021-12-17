This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages on their social media pages about reaching out to others and sharing the light of Jesus Christ during the Christmas season.

President Russell M. Nelson shared a video message on Dec. 16 during which he extended the invitation to “ponder the ways you personally can reach out and help others experience the light of Jesus Christ this Christmas.”

Each member of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary general presidencies reposted the video message on their social media channels.

Sister Sharon Eubank reposted President Russell M. Nelson’s Christmas message on her Facebook page on Dec. 16, 2021. Credit: Screenshot from Facebook

Sister Amy A. Wright reposted President Russell M. Nelson’s Christmas message on her Facebook page on Dec. 16, 2021. Credit: Screenshot from Facebook

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, described the moment after the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional when her granddaughter Scarlett met Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I think Jesus would have done something like that — taken the time to truly see the one,” she said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited his social media followers to follow Jesus Christ “to do all we can to make sure there is room in His inn for each of us.”

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham shared a list of ways for family members to connect with young children to encourage their brain development.

This week’s “Come, Follow Me” lesson on “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” “could not have come at a more appropriate time,” Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, said in a social media post.