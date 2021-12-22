As we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ, we are reminded of His mother. Mary was a young woman, prepared to deliver the Prince of Peace to the world. At His birth, a star shone brightly as a sign to all: He had come!

His light still shines today through young women around the world as they strive to become like Him. They seek and act upon personal revelation and minister in His holy name. They light the world as they come unto Christ and assist in God’s work: the work of salvation and exaltation. Young women exemplify the Savior as they live the gospel of Jesus Christ, care for those in need, invite all to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ, and unite families for eternity.

“A Gift of Light,” by Eva Timothy. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Live

Nahila Inniss, a 16-year-old in the Oistins Branch, Christ Church Barbados District, shared how she strives to bring others to Jesus Christ by sharing His love: “My little sister started online school. It’s new for her, and I could tell she was feeling stressed. I decided that, every day after school, I would sit with her from the time her online class started to the very last minute of it. I didn’t think it was a big deal and, honestly, sitting in the same place for hours could get tiring, but seeing her smile and a bit more at ease makes me happy. I can tell she is grateful for my company.

“Jesus Christ bore all of our burdens when He performed the Atonement. He knows our sufferings, our grief and our struggles. When we feel like no one knows how we feel, Christ knows and understands perfectly. If we cry out to Him for comfort, or whatever we stand in need of, I can surely testify He will come to our aid. He hears and answers prayers. We are never alone.”

Nahlia Inniss, left, of the Oistins Branch, Christ Church Barbados District, sits with her younger sister as she does online school. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nahila lights the world as she lives the gospel of Jesus Christ, and she brings others to Him.

Angel Selman, 18, of the Port of Spain Ward, Port of Spain Trinidad Stake. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Care

In Trinidad, 18-year-old Angel Selman of the Port of Spain Ward, Port of Spain Trinidad Stake, described her experience during a Young Women activity where they hiked to Rio Seco Waterfall. She shared: “This was the first hike for many of us. Naturally, all the young women who are friends with each other grouped together. At the back of the group, I saw a young woman walking alone. I decided to slow down and walk with her because I thought, if it were me, I would not have liked being left alone. I felt good because I seized the opportunity to help someone have a positive experience. I got to know her better and bond over that experience. I would like to think that it made her experience a happier one.”

Like our Savior Jesus Christ, Angel lights the world as she cares for those in need.

Invite

From the Island of Palawan, we meet 13-year-old Kylee Eve Sora of the Puerto Princesa 1st Ward, Puerto Princesa Philippines Stake. Kylee acted upon personal revelation as she offered an invitation to a family member. She reflected: “I knew it was God’s presence that gave me comfort when I did my best to help a relative become active again in the Church. At first, I thought I wasn’t helping her, but the more I strive to live the gospel, the more I see that all my efforts have paid off. Fellowshipping is essential in the Lord’s work. This kind of service encourages and helps each other to enjoy the full blessings of the gospel. I testify that the Spirit will dwell in us as we do the things that God requires of us.”

Kylee Eve Sora, left, from the Puerto Princesa 1st Ward, Puerto Princesa Philippines Stake, is pictured with a family member she helped become active again in the Church. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kylee lights the world by sharing her testimony with those she loves.

Unite

On the Luzon Island, Danica Dela Cruz, an 18-year-old in the Dap Dap Branch, Tarlac Philippines Stake, shared her conversion story: “My sister Daisy introduced me to the missionaries. Learning and understanding the doctrine of Jesus Christ made me closer to Him. My parents and I became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but due to poverty, my parents had to work rather and could rarely attend Church services. Notwithstanding the challenges of life, I grew and increased my testimony of our Lord Jesus Christ. I promised to myself and to Jesus Christ that I will always attend Church service and renew my covenants. With me growing in the Church, I started to realize and understand the beauty of life being a member of the Church.

“I have enjoyed serving Church members. I attend Young Women class and seminary. I felt so happy when I was assigned as the class president. I may not be a perfect leader, but I feel the love of Christ every time I serve my fellow youth. At home, I am trying my best to help my parents in my little way, and in class, I am doing my best to be an example.”

Danica Dela Cruz, left, of the Tarlac Philippines Stake participates in a seminary class. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As a disciple of Jesus Christ, Danica lights the world as she unites with her family for eternity.

As young women participate in the glorious work of salvation and exaltation, they are lighting the world. We can do the same. What a wonderful time of year to focus our hearts on Jesus Christ and sharing His great light.