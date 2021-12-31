Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about service, spiritual impressions and the new year this week on their social media pages.

In a #HearHim video released Monday, Dec. 27, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described how “honest, sincere, personal prayer” helps him hear the voice of the Lord.

Instead of making a New Year’s Resolution for 2022, Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, plans on focusing her self-improvement on a single word: “Listen.”

“My mind is full of ways I can improve my listening, both to others and to the Spirit,” she wrote in a social media post.

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared an insight from his study of Moses 1 and extended an invitation to record spiritual impressions from scripture study and share them with loved ones in the coming year.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted about a Relief Society sister who organized a service project that led to the collection and delivery of 5,000 blankets to refugees and others in need in the United States and Armenia.