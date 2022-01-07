In the first week of 2022, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared suggestions for goal-setting, messages of encouragement, and advice for studying the Old Testament.

President Russell M. Nelson offered three suggestions for New Year’s resolutions: Strengthening one’s spiritual foundation, being kind to others and being resolute.

“May God bless you, my dear friends, and may this be a wonderful year of purpose and possibilities for all of us,” he wrote.

“Each day this year, I invite you to remember that Christ indeed has overcome the world,” Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a social media post.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a video of herself sledding down a hill and wrote, “Men are that they might have joy! Happy New Year!”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a picture of a Daruma doll, a Japanese symbol of good luck and perseverance that is used to set goals and celebrate achievement and success.

He encouraged his social media followers to counsel with Heavenly Father to set meaningful personal spiritual goals.

A new year always brings new opportunities to serve, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said. “Many young men will be blessing and passing the sacrament for the first time this month, a very nerve-wracking experience on the first try! Others may collect fast offerings for the first time, receive new callings, accept speaking invitations and even get new missionary assignments.”

President Lund extended the invitation to “be strong and of a good courage … for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest (Joshua 1:9).”

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a photo of a piece of art that hangs in her office. She pointed out how the women in the painting seem to be supporting one struggling sister, and also how each woman has a different dress pattern.

“To me it symbolizes life,” Sister Aburto wrote. “Everyone’s life looks different, in a myriad of ways, but we are still always giving our hearts and pieces of our own lives to others.”

Studying the Old Testament can feel intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be, said Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency. “I invite you to prayerfully consider the words you read and seek to find the Savior in your study. You will be amazed at the absolute gems you will find.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited young adults to participate in an upcoming devotional, in which he will discuss “how to have peace and push forward, even when things feel uncertain.”

In conjunction with the 2022 youth theme, “Trust in the Lord,” Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared ways she can act in faith as part of increasing faith in the Lord.