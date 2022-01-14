Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used their social media pages this week to teach about the Atonement of Jesus Christ, faith, and following the prophet.

At the beginning of a new year, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked his social media followers to “remember that the past is to be learned from, but not lived in.”

“Keep your eyes on your dreams, however distant and far away,” he said. “Live to see the miracles of repentance and forgiveness, of trust and divine love that will transform your life today, tomorrow, and forever. That is a New Year’s resolution I ask you to keep.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an account of a Church member “who experienced the heartache of divorce” and, through her study of Christ’s Atonement, came to understand how being bound to the Savior can heal the wounds caused by another person’s unrighteous choices, and enabled her to find the capacity to forgive and find peace.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon’s grandson recently asked her, “Grandma, do you even remember I’m four?”

“Aren’t we all like that sometimes?” she wrote in a social media post. “Have you ever looked up to say, ‘Do you know me? Does it even matter that I’m here?’”

This ache to belong “guides our hearts to look to heaven for answers, giving our Savior the chance to speak to us.”

One of Satan’s tactics, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency said, is to fill quiet moments with distractions.

“Rather than getting caught up in the ‘thick of thin things,’ we can be intentional about seeking for calm and balance during the storms,” she said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has one piece of advice that covers almost any circumstance that “will help you stay true to the Lord your God: Choose to follow God’s living prophet.”

He encouraged his social media followers to seek a witness that President Nelson is called of God to lead The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the BYU devotional this week, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson taught the importance of removing “windage” in order to stay securely bound to the Savior.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video that was part of his recent devotional to young adults in the Asia, Asia North, Philippines and Pacific areas. The video highlights these areas and features pictures sent in by the young adults.

“There is no number large enough to measure your worth. But there is a number that can determine your destiny,” Elder Uchtdorf said in the video. “That number is ‘one’. We are all ‘one’ in Jesus Christ.”

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, was recently reminded that “no matter where we are in our disciple path, our Heavenly Father and our Savior are always willing to embrace us with Their love.” She participated in a recent devotional for Spanish-speaking young adults with Elder Neil A. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Valeri V. Cordon, General Authority Seventy.

On a recent assignment in Brazil, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with a Latter-day Saint named Henrique Lauria who is battling cancer.

“Henrique has not miraculously been healed of his cancer and his treatments have been painful and hard to bear,” Elder Soares wrote. “But he has been blessed with the capacity to shoulder his burdens, and with the constant knowledge that His Savior is there for him.”

“Peace will come as we trust that God’s Only Begotten Son has power to soothe our aching souls,” Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham wrote in a social media post.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized the importance of teaching children “principles of eternal happiness.” “I believe we can raise righteous, hopeful children anywhere in the world if they have a firm foundation in the Savior,” he wrote.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, expressed her gratitude for the companionship of the Holy Ghost in a world “that sometimes feels like it is trying to deflate my testimony.”