When the Church News first caught up with Olivia Moultrie in 2019, the Latter-day Saint teen soccer phenom had just inked a high-profile endorsement deal with Nike.

Moultrie’s remarkable “fútbol” feats were already snagging the attention of the global soccer world, but it was clear that the matters of eternity were keeping her grounded.

“We always say in our family — ‘It’s faith. Then family. Then soccer.’ That’s what means more to me than anything. That’s what always comes first, and I just try to be the best person I can possibly be,” she said.

Her father, K.C. Moultrie, added that his daughter’s Church membership was already offering unique opportunities beyond sports. “We tell Olivia, ’You have two responsibilities: First, to love and be accepting and treat everyone with kindness. And second, never be afraid of what you believe.”

Last year, at age of 15, Moultrie signed a multiyear professional contract with the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, one of the world’s premier women’s soccer leagues.

On July 3, 2021, she made her professional debut, becoming the youngest player to compete in an NWSL regular-season game. Two months later, she scored her first professional goal.

The young Latter-day Saint’s testimony and unprecedented ascension into the pro ranks is the subject of a Church-produced video released Thursday, Jan. 27, entitled “Faith and the Goal.”

The 4-minute-30-second video captures Moultrie competing on the soccer pitch, honing her footwork skills in training and having fun with her parents and siblings.

Now 16, Moultrie admits she had to earn the respect and trust of the older Portland players when she joined their ranks. “Once that happened,” she said, “then it was just the journey to becoming teammates.”

The midfielder also admits that the training schedule and professional demands placed on a teen barely old enough to drive can be tiring. But she is reinvigorated spending evenings with her family.

“Something I make sure to do before I go to bed is to read my scriptures and to look at ‘Come, Follow Me,’ just to make sure I find a spiritual moment before I go to sleep,” she said in a voice-over clip capturing a moment of quiet personal study.

She discusses the importance of goal setting and “taking little steps” each day to improve. “If you didn’t have challenges,” she asks, “how would you grow as a person or as a player on the soccer field?”

Moultrie said her goals are not limited to her profession. “My biggest spiritual goal is just continuing to use the platform I have and the position I’m in to just share the gospel with as many people as I can.”

Drawing upon counsel from Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the teenager said she finds comfort just knowing she is trying to do her best in all she does. She also speaks of her gratitude for prayer and family and simply knowing she is a daughter of God.

“Soccer may be the most important thing that I do, but it’s not the most important thing in my life.”

Moultrie is expected to be featured during a March 9 Face to Face youth event with Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Young Men General President Steve J. Lund.