Messages about loving others, youth, and pressing forward with faith were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained that the key to living without contention and hostility is to “seek ways to allow the love of God to dwell in our own hearts.”

“When love of Christ envelops our lives… we assume that those with whom we disagree are doing the best they can with the life experiences they have,” Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in a Twitter post.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught about the way to “truly love those around us” in a Twitter post.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson wrote about one of her “best friends in the Book of Mormon,” the prophet Lehi’s wife, Sariah, and how she practiced faith.

“Just as minor deviations can draw us out of the Savior’s way, so too can simple acts of realignment assuredly lead us back,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a tweet.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, said that regardless of ward or branch callings, all are needed to lift and reach out to the youth.

“It’s time for ‘all hands on deck.’ What can you do?” she wrote.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a new hymn titled “Peace in Christ” written for youth. “This hymn reflects in a beautiful fashion the aspiration for peace and appropriately emphasizes that peace is anchored in the life and mission of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, wrote a post for young single adults and invited them to apply to be a counselor for the upcoming For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences. “Come make history as we do something that has never before been done,” he said.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spent a weekend with all her granddaughters recently. “ I hope these girls know not only how much I love them, but also how much their Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ love them as well,” she said.

After the commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the Mormon Battalion, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a social media post about the Mormon Battalion and encouraged his social media followers “to press forward with faith—no matter our challenges.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, extended an invitation to watch the new Old Testament video on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel that illustrates this week’s “Come, Follow Me” study: The story of Noah and his family.