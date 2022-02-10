The Lord is the ultimate source for a lifetime of trusted answers, Young Women leaders say

Today, information is easily available. Technology and the internet enable access to global data, news and opinions in mere seconds. But with the many disparate voices, competing narratives, and outright disagreement on nearly every topic, how can we know what to believe? Whom can we trust?

As a young man, Joseph Smith wondered whom to trust and which church he should join. His desire for truth led him to study the word of God in the Holy Bible. He learned to ask God for answers to the questions of his heart, and, in a grove of trees, he received his answer.

Latter-day Saint artist Minerva Teichert’s “The First Vision” (1934) depicts a key moment of the Restoration.

Times and technology change, but truth does not. The 2022 youth theme reminds us that the best source for all truth remains the same as it did for Joseph Smith — our loving Heavenly Father. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

In two simple sentences, the 2022 youth theme teaches a powerful core truth that points us to the ultimate source for a lifetime of trusted answers.

To trust in the Lord with all of our heart means we surrender our will entirely to Him. We rely on His wisdom, His omnipotence and His infinite love. There is no negotiating, hesitating or googling for another opinion. When the Spirit reveals to us what the Lord would have us do, we trust and obey.

The next important instruction in the verse admonishes us to “… lean not unto thine own understanding.” Today, as we contend with a cacophony of voices telling us what is or is not true, this phrase reminds us to keep our focus firmly fixed on God and the personal revelation we receive through the gift of the Holy Ghost.

In every century, many great thinkers inspired ideas and enlightened further understanding. As this happened, what was once considered truth made way for greater light and knowledge. Aristotle’s 330 B.C. beliefs around motion were later reframed by Galileo. A century later, Sir Isaac Newton shed new light on Galileo’s ideas. Albert Einstein once again changed the science conversation in the early 20th century. History demonstrates over and over that what is called truth or fact today can and does change.

God does not change. No matter how advanced our science or technology becomes, it will never rival the perfect source of all truth, our loving Father in Heaven. Trusting in the Lord with all of our hearts will draw us to Him and help us discover the path He has for each of us. If we trust Him completely and acknowledge Him in all we do, we will receive His direction for our personal lives. What a magnificent promise!

We encourage all to ponder on this youth theme for the year. Ask yourself, “What does it look like for me to trust in the Lord with all of my heart and lean not unto my current understanding, acknowledging the Lord at all times?” Decide today to integrate the principles of this scripture into your life. Develop the spiritual skills to trust the Lord and truly hear Him, and you will be blessed with the peace and assurance that He is in the details of your life and, indeed, directing your path.