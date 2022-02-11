This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media about the answer to life’s serious challenges, being on Jesus Christ’s “team,” and living in love and respect for others.

“My beloved brothers and sisters, dear friends, we all drift from time to time,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote. “But we can get back on course. We can navigate our way through the darkness and trials of this life and find our way back to our loving Heavenly Father if we seek, accept, and follow the spiritual landmarks He has provided.”

The answer to all serious challenges that exist today, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency taught, is the same as it has always been. “We have a Savior, and He has taught us what we should do,” he said. “Our greatest joy is found through the gospel of Jesus Christ, which explains our origin as spirits, the creation of the world, our purpose in mortality, and our destiny in eternity.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, enjoys watching fans at a sports game just as much as she enjoys watching the players.

“It is easy to spot enthusiastic fans — the way they dress, what they say, and how they act often set them apart,” she said. “When it comes to the gospel of Jesus Christ, would others know which ‘team’ I’m on?”

In a video, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called on Latter-day Saints and all people to “learn to love our fellow human beings throughout the world,” regardless of denomination or faith tradition. “The things we have in common are far greater than are our differences,” he said.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham’s husband, Bruce, found himself under “a disproportionate amount of stress” while he was in graduate school and balancing other life demands. She shared a moment from this period when he experienced how “​​prayer makes all the difference when facing the challenges of life.”

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace’s Sundays have been different since President Russell M. Nelson promised four specific blessings “as we change our homes by studying the scriptures with ‘Come, Follow Me’” in 2018.

“I sometimes ponder what it is specifically that has enriched my Sabbath experience,” he reflected.” “I’m not totally sure, but this I know: A prophet of God gave me an invitation with a promise. I am trying to do my part. My scripture study has been enriched with ‘Come, Follow Me.’ As a result, I can testify that my Sabbath days are truly a delight.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared a video on Instagram of a 96-year-old man who recently received his patriarchal blessing and his advice for youth considering receiving their own patriarchal blessing.

While Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, were serving as mission leaders in France, siblings Charlotte and Morgan joined the Church. Elder Andersen wrote about their story and the strengthening power of covenants in a recent article in the Liahona.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that when prophets warn against sin, they are not motivated by a desire to condemn, but rather that “their true desire mirrors the love of God.”