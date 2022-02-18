Messages about the Atonement of Jesus Christ, faith, and scripture study were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described in a video an impression he had while studying from the Come, Follow Me curriculum.

“I want to leave a testimony with you about the delight of the scriptures and the value of being in them,” he said.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, recently reflected on the value she personally finds in Relief Society.

“It may not always succeed on every front, but the potential of Relief Society is so huge that even the idea of a space like this existing for women everywhere makes me happy,” she wrote.

In honor of the 180th anniversary of Relief Society, she invited women to complete a project on JustServe.org with someone they love.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, both shared Sister Eubank’s post.

Sister Eubank also recounted an experience viewing Jupiter and Saturn through a telescope, and compared it to magnifying Jesus Christ.

After the passing of Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen, or the Candy Bomber, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote an online tribute to him and his legacy and prayed for the comfort of the Halvorsen family.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon told her social media followers about the Chinese bamboo tree, a plant that shows no growth for five years then grows 80 feet in six weeks.

“Do not be discouraged if you feel you are standing still. The growth is happening within, and you have the most incredible and the most gentle gardener: your Father,” she wrote.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained the difference between rebellion and weakness, and how imperfect people can still serve the Lord.

While walking in the snow, Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was reminded of how the Atonement of Jesus Christ makes it possible to “look back and see sin no more” after humble repentance.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a short video message in Spanish about the importance of developing faith in Jesus Christ.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susana Soares, recently returned to Brazil to film his keynote address for RootsTech Family Discovery Day on March 5. He extended an invitation to participate in the conference to “discuss the power of discovering who you are, whose you are, and who you are meant to become.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared a video with three reasons why to watch the upcoming Friend to Friend event for Primary children.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also shared details about the Friend to Friend event.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a phrase in Spanish and Portuguese that she’s learned in preparation for the event so that children who will watch the event in Spanish and Portuguese can hear the voices of President Johnson, Sister Porter and Sister Wright.