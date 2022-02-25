This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media about forgiveness, interfaith friendships, and receiving revelation.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, recalled a decision that he made as a young adult that he has “regretted his entire life.”

“If you are able, I encourage you to make a degree an integral element of your life plan,” he said. “God blesses us for starting and finishing something that challenges us.”

President Ballard also shared his perspective as an Apostle who signed “The Living Christ.”

“God is our Father and is exceptionally good at forgiving and forgetting sins we have forsaken, perhaps because we give Him so much practice in doing so,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote on Twitter.

God is our Father and is exceptionally good at forgiving and forgetting sins we have forsaken, perhaps because we give Him so much practice in doing so. — Jeffrey R. Holland (@HollandJeffreyR) February 25, 2022

In striving to foster friendships across religions, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, Latter-day Saints are following the teachings and example of the Savior Jesus Christ.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared a picture of the Holy Ghost journal that she worked on as part of the recent Friend to Friend broadcast for Primary children.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, also shared a picture from the Friend to Friend event, where she was taught about “the importance of preparing to return to our Heavenly Father through sacred ordinances and covenants.”

During his recent visit to Nigeria, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was “tremendously inspired to see how the gospel of Jesus Christ is changing lives in Nigeria.”

The way to receive revelation has never changed, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said. “It is always done by exercising faith.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, extended an invitation to “make every effort to attend” For the Strength of Youth conferences (FSY) this summer, or to “make sure that someone you love attends.” She described FSY as “a week full of fun, making new friends, and strengthening faith in Jesus Christ.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video of his conversation with his nine-year-old grandson about what he has learned so far in Come, Follow Me about the Creator and the adversary.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, gave three tips for simplifying and improving personal scripture study, and invited his social media followers to share the ways that they simplify and improve their own study of the scriptures.