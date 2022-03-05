Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. This will be given Sunday, March 6, 2022.

For two years, the pandemic has given us something this world has rarely faced — a common hardship. While everyone’s experience has been different, no person, no corner of the world has been left untouched by this modern-day plague. The world feels different now; jobs and schools and so many other things have been forced to adapt. And yet, in the midst of all this change and instability, we’ve also rediscovered some things that never change — everlasting things that we value, now more than ever before.

For one, we have rediscovered the value of connection, of contact and of love. We need each other. While video calls and online streaming are miraculous innovations, the pandemic has taught us that nothing can take the place of a face-to-face conversation with a dear friend or a warm hug from a family member. There’s just something irreplaceable about being together.

We have also rediscovered how much we need kindness, compassion and patience. One sad consequence of so much social distancing is the distance it too often puts between hearts and minds. The result is that people are more likely to use sarcasm, anger and criticism to express disagreement, especially online. At the same time, we’re more inspired than ever when someone resists those trends with kindness, gratitude and respect. The power of kindness is never more apparent than when it takes us by surprise.

Of course, we’ve always known that closeness and kindness are important. These true principles have brought hope and joy to humanity during every trial and tragedy we’ve ever faced. But sometimes, in the midst of our troubles, we focus on the wrong things.

A beloved religious leader, President Russell M. Nelson, has said, “The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives” (see “Joy and Spiritual Survival,” Ensign or Liahona, November 2016). God doesn’t always spare us from difficult circumstances, but He does give us true principles to keep us focused. If we focus on our most treasured relationships, on connecting with people we love, we’ll find strength to endure. If we focus on helping and caring about others, we’ll find that our own problems become smaller. Most of all, if we focus on the Lord and His goodness, we’ll find joy. It has always been available —we just need to know where to look.

