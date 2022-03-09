New features in Friend magazine help strengthen children’s faith in Christ

New features in the 2022 Friend magazine, the children’s magazine published by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, can help children learn about the Old Testament, strengthen their families, and find fun and meaningful ways to follow the Savior.

“We are delighted with these changes to the Friend which we expect will enhance the children’s study and help them understand that the Savior is at the center of all we do,” said Primary General President Camille N. Johnson. She referenced 2 Nephi 25:26: “And we talk of Christ, we rejoice in Christ, we preach of Christ, we prophesy of Christ, and we write according to our prophecies, that our children may know to what source they may look for a remission of their sins.”

Here are some new things to look for in the Friend this year:

‘Come, Follow Me’ support

This year the Friend has an entire section dedicated to “Come, Follow Me” resources to help families study the scriptures together.

Scripture Hero Cards from the March 2022 edition of the Friend magazine feature Joseph, Shiphrah and Puah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Each issue includes “Come, Follow Me” activities — a story, song and activity that align with the scripture block for each week. These activities are great for family study, home evening or just for fun. Simple and engaging ideas for teaching toddlers are also included.

You can also find an illustrated scripture story from the Old Testament in this section. These stories are easy to read and are accompanied by engaging artwork. Families can watch short videos of these stories at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/children/scripture-stories.

New collectible Scripture Hero Cards are a great way to teach children about important men and women in the Old Testament. Each month, children get two cards to cut out. They include a few important facts and a scripture verse about each person. Some cards feature lesser-known Bible heroes, like Abigail and Boaz.

In the January issue, a giant coloring page serves as a reading chart that children and families can use to track their scripture reading throughout the year. The suggested readings include small, child-friendly excerpts of Old Testament passages from each week of “Come, Follow Me,” allowing children to feel empowered in their scripture study instead of overwhelmed.

Family Treasure Hunt

Family Treasure Hunt from the March 2022 edition of the Friend magazine. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This year the Friend invites children to make family history fun by embarking on a Family Treasure Hunt. Each month comes with a challenge to collect a family history treasure to keep in a homemade treasure box or upload on FamilySearch.org. Children will also find a badge to cut out and attach to their treasure boxes when they complete each challenge. These activities can help families learn about their ancestors while also celebrating the family history they are creating now in their everyday lives.

Answers from an Apostle

Every issue of the Friend in 2022 features a question-and-answer page from an Apostle. Questions like “What should I do when I feel discouraged?” and “How can I get ready for the temple?” offer insight from living Apostles in simple ways children can understand and apply.

‘Jesus Said’ posters

Inside the back cover readers will find a poster depicting one of the teachings of Jesus Christ. Each poster includes a scripture verse and beautiful art that families can hang in their home. This poster serves as a visual to teach simple truths the Savior taught.

“We hope that faith in Jesus Christ will be strengthened as children and their families participate in gospel study and family history,” said Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

Read the Friend magazine online at Friend.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or subscribe to the Friend through the Church’s online store.