This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media about trusting in the Lord, spiritual recalibration and speaking more of Christ.

“No matter how unknown the path ahead may be, there is always One who has walked the same path and can lead us along,” President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency wrote, and promised joy and optimism during trials “because we trust Him.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund invited youth to “tap out of Facebook,” “tap your calendar” and “tap March 9 and add the Face to Face for Youth.”

He also shared the recording of the Face to Face for Youth event after it was broadcast. “Recent world events have caused some to turn inward,” he said. “But the 2022 Youth Theme to ‘Trust in the Lord’ causes us to turn outward.”

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a photo from the event, where he spoke to a group of young men in Spanish about “how trusting in their loving Heavenly Father has helped them take on the challenges of life.”

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a video she took with her granddaughter, Jayci, who participated in the Face to Face for youth event with Sister Craven.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a message about making time for introspection and “spiritual recalibration” to remember covenants, assess personal progress and realign with the “spiritual landmarks God has provided for His children.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video from his recent meetings with faith leaders in New York City, and extended an invitation for all religions to “work together to defend faith and religious freedom in a manner that protects people of diverse faith as well as those of no faith.”

When Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, went to Brazil to film the Family Discovery Day documentary, one of the highlights of their trip was going to the church building where they were married civilly the day before their temple sealing and re-creating the picture that was taken there that day.

“When I consider the tender mercies I have been blessed with over the years, I definitely count the blessing of marriage to Rosana at the very top of that list,” Elder Soares wrote.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted six of the Savior’s parables and invited his social media followers to “speak more of Christ and remember His teachings and parables.”