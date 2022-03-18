Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles related a “serendipitous” experience he had while studying the account of the Lord forbidding Adam and Eve to eat the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil in a video he shared to his social media pages.

“Agency is to bless us and to exalt us and to improve us,” he said.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a video of a conversation with Noelle Pikus-Pace, a retired Olympic skeleton racer who won a silver medal in 2014. They discussed how to be intentional about personal growth and discipleship.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a message on Twitter about how small and simple acts of realignment can lead back to the Savior’s path.

On our journey as pilgrims on the path of glory, we know how easy it is to fall away. But just as minor deviations can draw us out of the Savior’s Way, so too can small and simple acts of realignment assuredly lead us back. — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) March 15, 2022

During a recent visit to India, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited Latter-day Saints to “focus on building multi-generational families who support one another in following Jesus Christ” and testified to them that the Lord “has not abandoned us” despite the trials that all have faced in the last few years.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared four ideas to make scripture study more meaningful and revelatory.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham shared a video with her counselors, Sister Sharon Eubank and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, commemorating the anniversary of “180 years of women providing relief to others in the name of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”