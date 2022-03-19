Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given March 20, 2022.

Lloyd Newell: Hundreds of years ago, Shakespeare wrote this timeless wisdom: “They do not love, that do not show their love” (see “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” act 1, scene 2, line 31).

Yes, love is a feeling, an emotion, a noun. But even more, love is a verb, an action, a decision. Feelings may come and go, but actions — serving, sacrificing, expressing love — can support those feelings as the years unfold. Our actions show the depth and meaning of our love; they give substance to our feelings. And they help us remain steadfast and true.

So what are the actions that express our love? How can we turn the love we feel into love we show? There are as many ways to show love as there are people.

Emilio: When I come home and I notice that my family is stressed or even my mom, I always go to the kitchen and start making my world-famous mac and cheese. That always brightens my family’s day and I know my mom really likes it.

François: One of the best ways I usually show love at home is by doing service. For instance, one of my daughters, she is struggling with mental health, and usually I always look, “What do I need to do to make her happy?”

Dawn: I love when I’m out and about, whether it’s at work, whether it’s at the store, whether it’s different situations, I love to strike up conversations with people I don’t know. I usually look for some commonality. I have talked to people who just were down, they seem sad. And the minute I started talking a big smile went on their face. I look at them and I can feel Heavenly Father’s love for them. Every time. It makes me happy. It helps me be a better person.

Lloyd Newell: On another occasion, Shakespeare called love “an ever-fixed mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken” (see “Sonnet 116”).

True love, selfless love, does not wither as life becomes more complex and difficult. If anything, the roots and branches of our love grow deeper and wider with each shared experience — even unexpected or challenging experiences.

This kind of love is the most enduring and most needed power in the universe. Of course, like anything of great value, love does not bloom overnight. Love grows to its full beauty gradually. It takes time, but love is undaunted, because, as the apostle Paul taught, love “beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things … [and] never faileth” (1 Corinthians 13:7-8).

Allen: I think one of the keys to any loving relationship revolves around forgiveness. There’s often disagreements, misunderstandings, we have different ways we do things, but if we can be forgiving of the other person and also be able to be humble enough to ask for forgiveness, then the love in that relationship grows and strengthens.

Mary Louise: Well, the Savior expressed his love so perfectly. And so for me, that’s a wonderful reminder and a wonderful example about how when I love someone and choose to do something to serve them, I’ve got to do it without any expectation of appreciation back from them. I’ve got to do it because I love them.

Jackie: Because of love, I become braver and become more happy in life. When things are hard and difficult, it is love that keeps you going and helps you because you stop thinking about your problems. You think about other people’s problems and you’re not alone. And that gives me a lot of happiness. People always ask me, “Why are you so happy?” It’s because of love.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirectTV, SiriusXM Radio (Ch. 143), the tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on many of these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.