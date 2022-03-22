Tabernacle Choir’s global online Easter concert to herald joyous message: ‘He is Risen’

This year’s worldwide Easter Celebration promises to be enriched by faith-lifting music and song.

On Palm Sunday, April 10, the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble will present a global online concert titled “He is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration.”

The program will focus on the joy, hope and promise the Resurrection of the Savior, Jesus Christ, brings to God’s children throughout the world.

The concert, which will be available around the world wherever the internet is available, will be streamed in English as well as an additional 23 languages where translations are subtitled or overdubbed, according to a Monday, March 21, news release at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Beginning with choir director Mack Wilberg’s arrangements of “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” and “That Easter Day With Joy Was Bright,” the program will to the hymn “How Great the Wisdom and the Love” and readings from the New Testament accounts of the Resurrection by young single adults from Africa, Latin America, the Philippines and the United States.

A young man of Latin descent also speaks in American Sign Language (with a voice interpreter).

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs during the Pioneer Day concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2019. The beloved choir will present an online Easter concert, premiering on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. Credit: Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The music celebrates the Savior’s triumphant Resurrection using Wilberg’s edition of “Unfold Ye Portals,” from French composer Charles Gounod’s “The Redemption” and Ryan Murphy’s arrangement of “In the Garden” followed by Wilberg’s arrangement of “He Is Risen.”

“He is Risen” will also explore the promise of the Resurrection with former Tabernacle organist Robert Cundick’s “And What Is It We Shall Hope For?” from “The Redeemer” and Wilberg’s “Tree of Life,” the title track from a 2018 choir album by the Choir and Orchestra.

The concert will end with Wilberg’s arrangement of “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” found on the choir and orchestra’s album “Let Us All Press On” and “Worthy Is the Lamb” from Handel’s “Messiah” as the benediction.

The internet stream begins on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. MDT on the following websites, channels and apps:

Other airings

Watch on BYUtv on Easter Sunday, April 17 at noon MDT. BYUtv is available on cable systems, over the air in Utah, and via the internet at byutv.org. BYUtv.org and BYUtv app will air the program on-demand starting Friday, April 1.

On-demand viewing

For those not able to connect on Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. when “He Is Risen” is streamed, it will be available on demand from the choir’s website TheTabernacleChoir.org/Easter, YouTube channel and Facebook page. It will also be available on-demand at byutv.org, on the BYUtv app and the KSL TV app.

Other viewing languages

“He is Risen” will be available in 24 different languages via subtitles/closed captioning or overdubbing.

On the choir’s YouTube channel, click on the “closed caption” icon to select the appropriate language. The program will also be available on 34 different international Facebook pages and 24 international YouTube channels beginning Sunday, April 10. Check “2022 Additional Languages for ‘He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration'” at thetabernaclechoir.org for the language translations and airing times.