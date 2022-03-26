Music & the Spoken Word: Just let the fire warm you

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, March 27, 2022.

When he was nearing 80 years old, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa was asked in an interview, “Have you found that your relationship to God has changed as you’ve grown older?” This deeply spiritual man, who has since passed away, thought for a moment and said: “Yes. I am learning to shut up more in the presence of God.”

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass to celebrate four decades of episcopal ministry at a special thanksgiving Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 20, 2016. When Archbishop Tutu died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at age 90, he was remembered as a Nobel laureate, a spiritual compass and a champion of the anti-apartheid struggle who turned to other global causes. Credit: Denis Farrell, Associated Press

He explained that previously he treated prayer like “a kind of shopping list that you bring to God.” But now he saw prayer differently: “[It’s] like when you sit in front of a fire in winter. You are just there, in front of the fire, and you don’t have to be smart or anything. The fire warms you” (see “Be at Peace,” by Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Ensign 2015, and “Desmond Tutu, Insisting We Are ‘Made for Goodness,’” by Renee Montagne, March 11, 2010, npr.org).

Throughout time, many of the noted and great have discovered the value of spending time with God and feeling the warmth of His presence. Moses met God alone at the burning bush and on Mount Sinai (Exodus 3:1–5; 19:17–20), and these places became holy ground. The prophet Elijah found God — not in an earthquake or a mighty wind, but in a still, small voice (1 Kings 19:11-12). The Psalmist David communed with God and wrote that “in [His] presence is fulness of joy” (Psalm 16:11). And we know that Jesus often withdrew alone to pray (see Luke 6:12).

Such sacred experiences, however, are not just for prophets and archbishops. Jesus invited us all, “Enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly” (see Matthew 6:6).

As we all know, life sometimes feels as cold as winter. During difficult days, we need the warmth and reassurance that God offers His children. He knows us perfectly, loves us purely and wants happiness and joy for us today and forever. And He is always only a prayer away. Sometimes we might approach Him with something specific to ask or request, but that isn’t required. While God welcomes our questions and petitions, He also just wants to be with us. So don’t worry if you don’t feel eloquent or aren’t sure what to say. Just come to Him, let the fire warm you.

Tuning in …

