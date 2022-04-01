Messages about helping those in need, general conference and trusting in the Lord were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Amidst the “terrible and frightening conditions” among those seeking refuge from conflict and violence, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said he is reminded of his own experience leaving his country with his family as a child. “Despite my young age, I can still remember this time of fear and hunger,” he said.

“Though the conditions are dire, we are not helpless,” he wrote. “Our connection to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ can heal our wounds, our hearts, and the world.”

When Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, was asked by a Primary president how to help children reach out with love to those who may seem different from them, the words of a Primary song came to her mind. “Showing love by our actions is key,” she wrote.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video with footage from his recent trip to Asia, the first time that an Apostle has visited the area since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

When Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; and Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society presidency, visited Europe recently, they tried to strengthen and minister, but “more than anything, we were strengthened and ministered to by those we met and loved.”

“Our service does not have to be grand to make a difference; it just has to happen,” she wrote in another post.

Sister Craig also posted about general conference, comparing it to dinner on fast Sunday.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video in which he extends an invitation to prepare to watch general conference and to “prayerfully identify one simple thing that you can do to make this event more impactful in your life.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon spoke with the young woman who is the lead dancer in this year’s “Trust in the Lord” music video. “I love what she shares about her relationship with her Heavenly Father influencing the way she dances,” President Cordon said.

President Cordon also shared a video from the conference center, inviting viewers to participate in general conference. “If you’re feeling a little empty — kind of like this room — I can promise you that you will be filled with the love of the Savior if you will come and join us for general conference April 2 and 3.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video from October 2020 in which he shared three suggestions to enhance the general conference experience.

“Please consider this a personal invitation from our Relief Society General Presidency to prioritize general conference this weekend and especially to attend women’s session on Saturday night,” Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote in a social media post.

After serving on councils with members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the past four years, Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, said that “now more than ever, I can bear witness that our Church leaders hear the voice of the Lord.”

“The prophet has asked us to #HearHim, but many of us struggle to find Him,” Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said. “Do you know where I often find the Savior? General conference.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared a link to general conference activities for children and invited her social media followers to join her in participating in general conference.

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about what her family did when her sons were little to make general conference weekend a “family holiday.”