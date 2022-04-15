Messages about Jesus Christ, scripture study and missionary work were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After a minor medical procedure, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles learned an “interesting fact” about red blood cells that illustrates two gospel principles. He explained his observation in a video with the doctor who operated on him.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote a post about why she transferred the notes from her physical copy of the scriptures to her digital scriptures, and how she uses her digital scriptures to prepare to give a talk or a lesson.

“It is the consistency in God’s word that allows the Spirit to teach, not the amount of time spent—we know the ‘Lord loves effort’!”

Sister Craig also shared her commitment this Easter season to “put my gratitude into action” and “remember Him.”

As Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited with several Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland, it hurt him to see the suffering of so many innocent men, women, and children.

“Yet, my heart also was touched to see the outpouring of Christlike service to those who are struggling so deeply,” he wrote.

He testified that “the focus on Jesus Christ is a focus which will give these refugees — and all of us who face dire situations — the peace in our hearts to get through any circumstance life might present us with.”

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared insights from the story of Mary Magdalene at the tomb after the Savior’s resurrection.

“I imagine that the Lord may have allowed Mary Magdalene to grieve and to express her pain,” she said. “He then called her by her name, and she turned to Him and recognized Him. She saw the resurrected Christ and was a witness of His glorious Resurrection.”

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also wrote about how at Easter time, she is inspired by the “joyful witness” of Mary Magdalene, and shared the study plan in the Gospel Library app that focuses on Mary’s experiences with Jesus Christ during His last week of mortal life.

Elder Neil A. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the recent BYU–Idaho commencement, where he posed the question, “Who are you listening to?”

He promised that listening to the voices of truth will ensure spiritual safety and personal development.

Elder Andersen also shared the game that his daughter Kristen creates after each general conference to review the messages shared.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon gave her testimony of what is possible “because of Him” and shared a short Church-produced video.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, recently spoke with a new Area Seventy from Chile that was baptized when Brother Wilcox was the mission president in the Santiago East Mission.

“When I met him as a young convert in his 20s shortly after his baptism, I had no idea that all these years later he would be called as an Area Seventy and be such a wonderful leader in the Church,” Brother Wilcox wrote.